Creation of joint free zones between Caspian countries to boost trade — Iranian MFA

RASHT, November 18. /TASS/. The creation of joint free trade zones between countries bordering the Caspian Sea will significantly increase trade turnover between them and enhance cooperation, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"The idea of creating joint free economic zones among the Caspian states has strategic potential capable of multiplying the volume of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation," he told a forum.

Such zones could become a link between regional and national economies, as well as provide companies and investors from all Caspian states with a platform for working in a safe and transparent environment, the official added.