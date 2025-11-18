Britain, United States commit to abandon Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028

LONDON, November 18. /TASS/. Great Britain and the United States agreed to give up Russian nuclear fuel by late 2028, according to a memorandum of understanding regarding the Technological Prosperity Deal signed by the two leaders in September.

Bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy envisages "ensuring a secure and reliable supply chain for advanced nuclear fuels in both countries, and achieving full independence from Russian nuclear fuel by the end of 2028," the document reads. In addition, London and Washington also intend to strengthen their cooperation in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump signed the Technological Prosperity Deal at the British head of government’s country retreat on September 18.