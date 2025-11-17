Israeli minister calls for arresting Abbas if UN recognizes Palestine

TEL AVIV, November 17. /TASS/. Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for eliminating senior Palestinian Authority officials and arresting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in case the United National Security Council passes the resolution on Gaza opening a path toward establishing a Palestinian state.

"I appeal to [Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Mahmoud Abbas and his terrorist friends must know that they enjoy no immunity. If they expedite the recognition of the terrorist Palestinian state and the United Nations recognizes it, you will need to issue an order to eliminate the high-ranking Palestinian Authority officials, who are terrorists by all appearances, and to arrest Mahmoud Abbas, who is awaited in the Ktziot prison," he said, as quoted by the press service of his far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) party.

He noted that discussions on establishing the Palestinian state have re-emerged in recent days. "This initiative sounds differently each time and today it may get a new impetus in the proposal advanced in the UN Security Council that is dubbed ‘a pathway towards Palestinian self-determination.’ The invented people that is called Palestinians must not have its state," he claimed.

The UN Security Council will vote on the US draft resolution in support of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip on November 17. According to the US mission to the United Nations, the document includes provision in support for deploying international stabilization forces and ensuring a stable, safe, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinains in Gaza without Hamas.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on November 14 that Moscow had to prepare an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza. Russia’s draft resolution on Gaza calls on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan. UNSC resolutions are supposed to reflect the universally recognized international legal framework and reaffirm fundamental decisions and principles, first and foremost the two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian mission said.