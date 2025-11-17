US intends to strengthen its military presence in Latin America — newspaper

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The US intends to significantly strengthen its military presence in Latin American countries against the backdrop of its operation against drug cartels off the coast of Venezuela, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the US plans to establish an air base in Ecuador and increase the rotation of its servicemen in Panama, as well as make more active use of the military airport in that country. In addition, the Americans plan to reactivate the naval base in Puerto Rico.

On November 16, 60.3% of Ecuadorians voted against lifting the ban on foreign military bases in a nationwide referendum. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa advocated changing the constitution to allow for the referendum. The article prohibiting the establishment of foreign bases in Ecuador was included in the 2008 constitution. Noboa proposed amending it in September. He recorded his video message at the Manta military base, which was under US control from 1999 to 2009. In early November, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Ecuador and, together with Noboa, inspected two military bases in the provinces of Manabi and Santa Elena.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly warned that Venezuela is facing its most serious threat of invasion by the US in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Since September, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. They have destroyed at least 20 speedboats and killed 76 people in international waters who were baselessly accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.