Chilean president congratulates two leading candidates in presidential election

BUENOS AIRES, November 17. /TASS/. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has congratulated the ruling coalition’s candidate Jeannette Jara and Jose Antonio Kast of the Republican Party on making it into the country’s runoff presidential election.

"On December 14, Chile will elect the next president, who will determine the path that our country will take for the next four years," Boric said in an address to the nation.

On Sunday, Chile held its presidential and parliamentary elections. With ballots from 71.16% polling stations counted, Jara gained 26.67% of the vote, and Kast received 24.19%.