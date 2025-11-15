Composition of Palestinian committee to govern Gaza already known — Turkish minister

ANKARA, November 16. /TASS/. The list of individuals who will make up the Palestinian committee to govern the Gaza Strip during the transition period has already been compiled and approved, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the A haber television channel.

"We need to expedite the deliveries of medical goods, food and basic necessities to Gaza. We need to organize temporary accommodation. In this regard, it is important to pass a relevant draft in the UN Security Council. As you know, one of the most important questions is the creation of a non-political committee, comprised of Palestinians, which will streamline the daily life in the Gaza Strip, including by resolving the matters of electricity and water supply, food distribution and so on. The names of the committee’s members have already been determined. The Hamas movement has repeatedly indicated its readiness to hand over control over Gaza to this Palestinian committee," the minister said.

He said the committee’s members are outside politics, but their names "are well-known" and accepted in the region.

"The Palestinian committee will take on daily governance of Gaza. We will need to create the police force, and it will take time. This time period will create vulnerability, and it will be hard to ensure the delivery of aid in required amounts over this period," Fidan added.