Israel receives another coffin containing hostage remains — prime minister’s office

TEL AVIV, November 13. /TASS/. Israeli forces in Gaza have received another coffin containing hostage remains, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The coffin was handed over to Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross. The military will soon deliver the coffin to Israel, where an identification procedure will be conducted, the office added.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas — with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey — agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas released all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased captives. The Israeli authorities expressed resentment that Hamas had returned only four out of 28 bodies. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. The radicals continued to withhold the bodies of four hostages as of November 9.