Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss preparations for Russia-Africa forum in Cairo

CAIRO, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Badr Abdelatty, discussed preparations to the upcoming Russia-Africa ministerial forum to be held in Cairo soon, the Egyptian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"During the call, the Egyptian foreign minister discussed with Lavrov preparations for the Russia-Africa ministerial forum, which will be held in Cairo. The Egyptian foreign minister expressed hope that this meeting will strengthen partner ties between Russia and African countries in the economic sphere," it said, adding that the sides also exchanged view on the joint projects and their implementation.

The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference is scheduled for November 18 and 19. Its central topic, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, will be issues of strengthening security cooperation.