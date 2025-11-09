Valdai Club’s Istanbul Conference to bring together over 40 experts from various countries

ISTANBUL, November 10. /TASS/. the two-day 16th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, organized in partnership with the Ankara Institute, is set to open in Istanbul. The event is expected to bring together more than forty experts from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The opening session, scheduled for November 10, will be titled "Middle powers, the pursuit of strategic autonomy, and the future of global (dis)order." The official inauguration ceremony of the conference will take place on November 11.

The conference will be opened by Valdai Discussion Club Development and Support Foundation Chairman Andrey Bystritsky and Taha Ozhan, Director of Research at the Ankara Institute. The honorary guest of the event will be Alexey Ivanov, Russia’s charge d’affaires ad interim in Turkey.

According to the organizers, the goal of the Asian Valdai Conference is to analyze the role and development prospects of Eurasia at a time when the world is undergoing constant and multidirectional change. The Valdai Club noted that new centers of power are emerging on the global stage, seeking to engage in fair cooperation and healthy competition without the dominance of major global powers. "It is evident that this also applies to the countries of Eurasia," the organizers added.