Three people killed by Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, November 8. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed as Israel’s unmanned aerial vehicles struck ground targets in eastern and southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

"Israeli drones attacked a car on a highway in the vicinity of the town of Rashaya el-Wadi in the Beqaa Valley, two people were killed by the explosion," it said in a statement. "Information about one more dead and four wounded was received from Barashit in the Bint Jbeil border sector, where a pickup truck was destroyed during an air raid."

The official representative of the Israeli army Avichay Adraee said on X in Arabic that during the strike on Barashit, an engineer associated with Hezbollah, who was engaged in the restoration of military infrastructure in southern Lebanon, was eliminated.

Earlier, in the Beqaa Valley, a drone tracked down and destroyed two militants who were smuggling weapons and ammunition across the border with Syria.

According to the Janoubia news portal, 20 Hezbollah members were killed by Israeli UAVs in October, while since the beginning of the year the Shiite militia has lost 365 fighters.