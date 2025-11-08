Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. The European Union should enter into a dialogue with Russia, since the United States has ceased to be a reliable partner, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

"When it comes to the European Union, I think the EU should talk to Russia, and not continue outsourcing its foreign policy to Washington. After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States. And we need to talk to our neighbors," Rama said in an interview with Die Presse newspaper.

He noted that Albania and Russia do not have close contacts because of their "special history." Albania severed ties with the USSR in 1961 over Moscow’s criticism of Stalinism and there has not been a single state visit between the states for 35 years.