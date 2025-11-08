Russia-US summit in Budapest to take place with proper groundwork — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 8. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit in Budapest will take place when proper conditions for it are created but there is no exact date at this point, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said following talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

He noted that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Budapest "remains on the agenda." "It will happen once the conditions for it are in place. No one can name the exact date at this time," the head of government said at a press conference for Hungarian journalists aired by the M1 TV channel.

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.