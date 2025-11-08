Control of Gaza ceasefire shifts from Israel to US-led coordination center — WP

WASHINGTON, November 8. /TASS/. Control over the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip has shifted from the Israeli leadership to the US-established coordination center, the Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources.

"The US military-led ‘coordination center’ charged with implementing President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Gaza Strip is replacing Israel as the overseer of humanitarian aid to the enclave, even as multiple people familiar with the center’s first weeks of operations have described it as chaotic and indecisive," the newspaper said.

"In a transition that was completed Friday, the Israelis are still ‘part of the conversation,’ but decisions will be taken by the wider body," a US official told the newspaper.

More than 40 countries and organizations are represented in the US-led center, and "one of the benefits […] of bringing them all together is that enables you to really sort through fact from fiction and get a clearer understanding of what is happening on the ground, where the needs lie," Tim Hawkins, US Central Command spokesman, told the Washington Post.

Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas Palestinian movement resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 104 people were killed in Israeli strikes while 253 sustained wounds.