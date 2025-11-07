US representatives not to attend G20 summit in South Africa — Trump

WASHINGTON, November 8. /TASS/. Representatives from the United States will not attend the upcoming summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) in Johannesburg held under South Africa’s chairmanship, US President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social network.

"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!" he wrote.

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg on November 22 and 23. The United States said earlier that Trump will not go to Johannesburg and the US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance.