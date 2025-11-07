US resolves to continue efforts on settling Ukraine conflict — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 8. /TASS/. The US administration firmly intends to continue efforts on settling the Ukraine crisis, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said following talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

He noted that the "issues of war and peace" were one of the main topics discussed during the meeting in the White House. According to Orban, he agreed with Trump that the "establishment of peace must continue."

"The governments of both countries are filled with a resolve to continue creating the necessary conditions to establish peace. Hungary will use its capabilities to assist the US president in achieving peace and ending the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the head of government said at a press conference for Hungarian journalists aired by the М1 TV channel.