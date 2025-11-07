Turkey issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of genocide

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. The Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top government and military officials on charges of genocide, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the duty Magistrate for Criminal Cases in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and Israeli Navy Commander David Saar Salama on charges against humanity under article 77 of the Turkish Criminal Code and charges of genocide under article 76 of the Turkish Criminal Code," it said.

"As a result of the genocide and crimes against humanity that Israel systematically commits in the Gaza Strip, thousands of people, including women and children, have died, thousands have been injured, and residential areas have been destroyed."

The charges are partly based on Israel's actions against the ships of the Sumud flotilla. The victims of the flotilla mission, who were detained and subsequently extradited to Turkey, were interviewed.

"After the victims returned to our country, forensic and psychological examinations were conducted at the Istanbul Institute of Forensic Medicine, and conclusions of the forensic medical examination were sent to the prosecutor's office," the statement said. The investigation also called on the Police Department and the National Intelligence Organization to obtain evidence of guilt of those criminally responsible for the flotilla incident.