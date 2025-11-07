Disunity prevents West to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Orban

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Western countries are unable to settle the conflict in Ukraine largely because of their disunity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"The only pro peace government is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe," Orban said. All other EU states, according to him, support the continuation of military operations in Ukraine. "The question is whether we Westerners are unified or not."

He noted that he still considers it erroneous to believe that Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield.