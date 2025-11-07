Axios says Iran plotted assassination attempt on Israeli ambassador to Mexico

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Iran's intelligence services wanted to assassinate Israeli ambassador to Mexico Einat Kranz-Neiger, the Axios portal reported.

In the summer, the Mexican intelligence services, according to the portal, foiled the plot, organized by a representative of Al-Quds, who worked at the Iranian embassy in Venezuela and recruited agents in Latin America.

"The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," a U.S. official said.

The Al-Quds Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are the elite units of the Iranian armed forces.

The alleged organizer of the assassination attempt returned to Iran.