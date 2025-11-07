Preparations for Russia-US summit in Budapest could take months — Hungarian MFA

BUDAPEST, November 7. /TASS/. Preparations for a potential new summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take several months, Hungarian Foreign Minister and Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto has indicated. He made the remarks during his visit to Washington alongside Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing Hungary’s hope that the meeting would ultimately lead to a settlement of the Ukraine conflict - an objective that remains challenging.

Szijjarto confirmed Hungary’s readiness to host a Russian-American peace summit in Budapest but acknowledged that preparations would require time. "We believe that ending such a complex and bloody war as in Ukraine necessitates careful planning. This process could take weeks, even months, which is entirely understandable. Our hope is not lost; rather, we should intensify our efforts," he told Hungarian television station M1.

He also expressed Hungary’s eagerness for "preparatory talks between the US and Russia to commence as soon as possible, so that the two presidents can hold a summit." While emphasizing the importance of tangible results, Szijjarto noted that the ultimate goal is to "conclude their meeting with an agreement," viewing the summit as a crucial step toward peace. "We understand that their intention is not just to meet for the sake of a meeting, but to pave the way for a resolution," he added.

Prime Minister Orban, speaking a day earlier, remarked that Russia and the US might only need to resolve one or two issues to agree on a presidential meeting. "If these are addressed, a peace summit could take place in Budapest within a few days. From there, depending on the agreements reached, a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine could be achieved," he told Magyar Nemzet.

Before departing for Washington, Orban highlighted that discussions at the White House would likely focus on ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. He also expressed hope that his meeting with Trump could facilitate a new Russian-American summit, potentially to be held in Budapest.

On October 16, following a phone call with President Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was subsequently postponed due to disagreements over the prospects for a meaningful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. Both Moscow and Washington stated that the meeting would occur once conditions were suitable for productive dialogue.