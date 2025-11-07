MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The detained man from the escort of the motorcade of American actress Angelina Jolie is still in a military enlistment office in Ukraine and is undergoing a medical examination, Obshchestvennoye news outlet reported.

It said that the driver's girlfriend Yuliya Lotitskaya is heading to the Nikolayev Region. She doesn't know the whereabouts of her boyfriend because his phone is turned off.

UNIAN news agency reported earlier citing sources in the ground forces that the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen of born in 1992. The man was detained at the entrance to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Nikolayev Region, in the south of the country. According to the source, he had no military registration documents. During an inspection at the military enlistment office, it allegedly turned out that the man was a reserve officer and had no grounds for postponement. Obshchestvennoye. Novosti cited the detainee's brother as saying that he has a back condition and is only fit to serve in logistics units.

Sources also told UNIAN that after clarifying all the circumstances at the military enlistment office, the actress and her group continued on their way, while the detained driver stayed and was preparing for military service. Earlier, TASS, citing the pro-Russian underground in the Kherson Region, reported that Jolie's team, which visited Kherson, called Vladimir Zelensky's office to get their driver out of the enlistment office.