Kiev, Stockholm sign memorandum on Gripen fighter jets production in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Ukraine and Sweden have signed a memorandum on joint production of Gripen fighter jets in Ukraine after 2033, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Yesterday, a relevant memorandum was signed between a Ukrainian company and SAAB on the localization of Gripen in Ukraine," the Obshchestvennoye media outlet quoted him as saying.

According to Smygal, Ukraine hopes that the production of Swedish fighter jets will be largely localized in Ukraine after 2033. Apart from that, the sides specified details of agreements on future supplies of 150 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

On October 22, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Vladimir Zelensky signed an agreement of intent in the defense sphere, Stockholm plans to sell 100-159 JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev. According to the Swedfish prime minister, first such planes could be transferred to Ukraine in three years, however, in his words, the deal has not yet been concluded. Later, SAAB CEO Micael Johansson said that the concern is ready to organize Gripen production in Ukraine, noting that financing of the deal is a key issue.

The JAS 39 Gripen E is the latest version of the Swedish fighter jet developed by SAAB. It is equipped with a more powerful engine than previous models, has a longer range, and features improved radar and electronic equipment.