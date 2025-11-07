Gaza ceasefire fragile, aid insufficient — Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. Israel is still not allowing the agreed amount of humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, and the ceasefire remains "very fragile," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Maintaining the ceasefire in the region is crucial. But it is very fragile. Why? Because we have strong evidence, especially regarding [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, that Israel does not believe in the ceasefire’s primary objectives. We see this constantly. One of the main proofs is that the agreed amount of humanitarian aid has not yet been delivered. Despite this, the Palestinian side is complying with the ceasefire conditions with great responsibility," Fidan said at a press conference in Ankara.

Commenting on discussions within the UN Security Council about deploying foreign forces to Gaza, Fidan noted that Turkey is continuing consultations with the US and other countries in the region. "We’re discussing the opportunities and risks implied by this resolution, what our efforts should be, and in which areas we can make a positive contribution. We have presented our ideas on this issue and are discussing them with the Americans and other partners. We are exchanging views and bringing our position to the attention of other Security Council members," he said.

Fidan expressed hope that, if approved, the resolution "will contribute to further strengthening peace and enable the reconstruction of Gaza."