Trump claims Russian oil exports drop due to sanctions

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Russian oil exports have dropped because of sanctions.

"I can say that the exports from Russia are way down," he pointed out at a meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian nations, when asked how US restrictions had affected Russian oil exports.

The US President stressed that Washington sought to resolve the Ukraine conflict. "We think at some point they are going to get very smart and they're going to do that," Trump noted, referring to the Russian authorities. "Russian exports are substantially down," he added without providing a source for the information.

In late October, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil oil giants, together with their 34 subsidiaries. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expected the restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow with regard to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that new US sanctions would not have a considerable impact on the country’s economic situation but would damage bilateral relations.