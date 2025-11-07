Israeli attacks undermine progress toward political solution in Lebanon — UN mission

BEIRUT, November 7. /TASS/. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed deep concern over the airstrikes Israel carried out on Thursday.

"These airstrikes constitute clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701," UNIFIL said in a statement. "Any military action, especially on such a destructive scale, threatens the safety of civilians and undermines the progress being made toward a political and diplomatic solution," the document added.

According to the peacekeeping mission, the attacks "come as the Lebanese Armed Forces are undertaking operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south Litani area."

The mission called on Israel "to immediately cease these attacks," and urged Lebanese actors "to refrain from any response that could inflame the situation further."

The Lebanese army reported earlier that Israel had carried out massive attacks on the country’s south, hindering efforts to deploy Lebanese troops to the southern border in accordance with the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024.

According to the Israeli military, the airstrikes targeted facilities belonging to the armed wing of the Hezbollah Shia movement, including military infrastructure sites and weapons depots.