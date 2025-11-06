US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase — Reuters

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. The United States is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that Washington is brokering between Syria and Israel, Reuters reported quoting six sources.

"The US plans for the presence in the Syrian capital, which have not previously been reported, would be a sign of Syria's strategic realignment with the US following the fall last year of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran," it said.

The base sits at the gateway to the parts of southern Syria that are to make up a demilitarized zone as part of a non-aggression pact between Israel and Syria. That deal is being mediated by US President Donald Trump's administration.

The head of the Defense Ministry in the Syrian transitional government, Murhaf Abu Qasra, said earlier that it would take "some time" to resolve this issue.

In July, it was reported that the United States was planning to reduce its presence in the country by closing several military installations. However, the Pentagon has already announced its intention to legalize its presence in Syria through official agreements with the new government in Damascus.