Trump extends sanctions against Iran, imposed in 1979, for another year

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended the national emergency against Iran, which allows for unilateral sanctions against the country, for another year, according to a presidential statement published in the Federal Register, a compilation of official US government documents.

The US leader's statement indicates that "relations [between the US and Iran] have not yet been normalized" and that "the process of implementing the [bilateral] agreements, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing." This refers to the Algiers Accords between the US and Iran. They led to the release of US diplomats who had been held hostage in Tehran for over a year after the 1979 revolution. These documents, in particular, stipulate the principle of non-interference by countries in each other's internal affairs.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2025," Trump's statement said. "I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to Iran," he added.

On November 14, 1979, Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, signed Executive Order 12170 in response to the seizure of U.S. hostages in Tehran. The US Treasury Department was instructed to freeze all official Iranian assets in the United States, including accounts in American banks and their foreign branches and offices. This effectively introduced the first punitive economic measures against Iran. On April 7, 1980, Carter broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran and banned all exports from the US to Iran, including food and medicine. Then, an embargo was imposed on the import of any goods from Iran to the US, and Americans were banned from traveling to Iran.