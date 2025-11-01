Iran to continue enriching uranium, won't budge on missile program — MFA

DOHA, November 1. /TASS/. Iran’s leadership intends to continue enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and rejects any discussion of changing its missile program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"We will not halt uranium enrichment — what our adversaries failed to achieve through force, they will not accomplish through pressure or politics," Araghchi stated. He emphasized that Tehran "will not negotiate on its missile program, as no rational nation would agree to surrender its means of defense."

According to the Iranian foreign minister, "nuclear materials are still under the rubble of the attacked facilities." Araghchi stressed that enriched uranium "has not been moved to other locations."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.