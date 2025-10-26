Vilnius airport reopened after suspension — radio station

VILNIUS, October 26. /TASS/. The Vilnius International Airport has been reopened after the suspension of flights due to unidentified objects penetrating the airspace of Lithuania, LRT radio station reports.

"The capital airport resumed operations at 03:30 a.m. [local time, 01:30 a.m. GMT - TASS]," the radio station said.

The airport of the Lithuanian capital was closed for the second night in a row and for the third time this week. In total, 70 flights were affected. More than 10,000 passengers experienced problems.