Security measures tightened in Kuala Lumpur before ASEAN summit

KUALA LUMPUR, October 26. /TASS/. Stronger security measures have been taken in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, where the largest summit in the history of ASEAN will be opened, TASS reports.

Police squads patrol the city downtown where delegation members are arriving. Helicopters cruise in airspace. Drones hover at a height of several meters in skies to monitor the situation in the downtown.

Roads will be blocked in the area of the conference center hosting the summit until October 28, when ASEAN summit activities will end.