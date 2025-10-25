Trump announces plans to discuss Ukraine conflict with Chinese leader

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to discuss issues related to Russia and Ukraine at his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"One of the things we'll talk about is the Russia-Ukraine [conflict]," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I'd like to see China help us out," Trump noted.

"We put very big sanctions on Russia. I think those sanctions are going to be - you know, they're very biting, they're very strong. But I'd like to see China help us out," the US president added, speaking about resolving the Ukraine conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday that Trump was going to visit Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Apart from bilateral talks, he would also participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events. Talks between Trump and Xi are expected to take place in South Korea on October 30.