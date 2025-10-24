France ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine in 2026 — general

PARIS, October 24. /TASS/. France will be ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine in 2026 to ensure security guarantees, if need be, French Land Forces Commander General Pierre Schill said.

"We will be ready to deploy forces to support Ukraine as part of security guarantees, if this is needed," the BFMTV television channel quoted him as saying.

According to General Schill, the year 2026 "will be a year of coalitions."

France’s Chief is General Fabien Mandon said on Thursday that troops should be ready for a combat engagement in three to four years amid the "Russian threat."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia would not tolerate NATO contingents in Ukraine.