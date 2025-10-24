Hungarian PM says convinced Putin, Trump will ultimately meet

BUDAPEST, October 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he is convinced that the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will ultimately hold a new meeting on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Here, in Europe, we know that the peace summit has not been removed from the agenda. It will not be held in a week, it’s date is up in the air, but there is no doubt that it will ultimately take place," he told the Kossuth radio station. According to Orban, "everyone knows that the Russian will come to terms with the Americans."

The Russian-US summit was expected to be held in Budapest.

The Hungarian prime minister once again called on the EU leaders to engage in direct talks with Russia, like the United States has done.

On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that both the meeting and its venue had been proposed by the US side. The Budapest summit has been postponed rather than canceled, the Russian leader specified, as he repeated his earlier statements to the effect that such meetings must be thoroughly prepared and that the US president completely agreed with that.

Trump promised to announce a decision on whether a meeting will take place within a couple of days.

Hungary said it was continuing preparations for the summit and expressed hope that it would take place. On October 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that preparations for the meeting are ongoing.