Putin, Trump seek to create new political, economic world map — Vucic

BELGRADE, October 23. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, are striving to form a new world architecture and do not have much sympathy for the European Union, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"There is no doubt that both presidents, to put it diplomatically, do not have much love for the European Union. There is also no doubt that the EU will do everything possible to prevent their meeting from taking place," Vucic said on Serbian Radio and Television.

According to him, the leaders of the two countries "want to create a new map of the world - political, economic, energy. I do not believe that they discuss only Ukraine.

"In any case, they are building their own thing. There is talk about the Arctic, and about the interconnection through the Bering Strait, and about the rare metals, raw materials, oil, gas and everything else in the future.".