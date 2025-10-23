US may soon launch attacks against drug cartels in Latin America on land — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. The US may soon launch attacks against drug cartels in Latin America on land, Donald Trump said.

"The land is going to be next. And we may go to the Senate, we may go to Congress, and tell them about it, but I can't imagine they'd have any problem with it," he told reporters at the White House.

"And the land, drugs are much more dangerous for them [drug gangs]. It's going to be much more dangerous. You'll be seeing that soon," Trump added.

"I don't think we're going to necessarily ask [Congress] for a declaration of war. Just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country," he pointed out.

Earlier, US forces destroyed several boats in international waters that the US authorities claimed were carrying drugs.