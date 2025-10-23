What is known about 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The EU has officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

TASS has collected the main facts about the restrictions.

Ban on purchase of Russian LNG

- The 19th package of EU sanctions includes a ban on purchase of Russian LNG for European countries, Reuters reported.

- The ban implies a gradual phase-out of LNG supplies, according to the report.

- For short-term contracts, the period is six months.

- The phase-out of long-term contracts will begin on January 1, 2027.

Restrictions on tankers

- The European Union has imposed sanctions on more than 100 tankers carrying Russian oil, the Danish presidency of the EU said.

- Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said earlier that the package includes measures against 117 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet.

Restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats

- The movement of Russian diplomats within the European Union will be limited to the territory of the country of accreditation, the Danish presidency of the EU said.

Sanctions against banks and cryptocurrencies

- The 19th sanctions package includes new restrictions on Russian banks and cryptocurrency transactions, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas wrote on social media X.

Companies from India and China

- The European Union is also imposing restrictions on companies from India and China, Kallas said.