Trump to agree with Putin’s proposal to extend New START Treaty — US analyst

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The United States will agree with the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), said former New Jersey Supreme Court judge, American analyst and blogger Andrew Napolitano.

"I think the president [of the United States Donald Trump] will extend the START," he said.

"Even though he is surrounded by neocons - you know what I mean by neocons - and even though he is surrounded by people that hate Russia, I think he will push them aside because he wants the grand reset - economic, political, commercial, academic. And extending START is a step in that direction," explained Napolitano.

He believes that the New START Treaty will be discussed at the next meeting between Putin and Trump, which may take place in Budapest. According to the American analyst, so far "President Trump is probably holding back the extension of the START Treaty as a negotiating tool when he meets with President Putin."

"But I hope and pray that the START is extended, because this is a major step towards peace between the two nations," Napolitano stressed.

On September 22, Putin said that after the New START Treaty expires next February, Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to its quantitative restrictions for another year, if Washington acts in the same way.

On October 5, Trump called the Russian leader's proposal a good idea.