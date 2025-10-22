US must drop inflated demands in talks with Iran — MFA

TEHRAN, October 22. /TASS/. Iran has declared that it will not resume negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program as long as Washington sticks to its excessive demands, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced.

In a statement cited by the Tasnim news agency, Araghchi emphasized, "We will not return to the negotiating table if the Americans fail to abandon their greedy policies and cease making unreasonable demands." He pointed out that previous discussions, including those held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last September, were halted and yielded no progress largely because of the US's excessive expectations.

Additionally, on October 20, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei indicated that while Tehran continues to communicate with Washington through intermediaries, these exchanges do not constitute full-fledged negotiations at this stage.

The Iran-US nuclear talks have faced multiple setbacks, with five rounds in 2025 ending without resolution amid escalating tensions, including Israel's military operations against Tehran and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. On September 23, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, asserting that engaging with the US under current conditions is not in Iran’s national interest. He characterized the US approach as "diktat, not dialogue," underscoring Iran’s reluctance to engage under what it perceives as unfair terms.