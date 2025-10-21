BRATISLAVA, October 22. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that the European Union must do everything for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest to happen as soon as possible if the alliance indeed wants peace in Ukraine.

"If the EU really wants a quick peace in Ukraine, which I do not believe in, it should do everything to make the Trump-Putin meeting happen in Budapest without any obstacles and as quickly as possible. The soonest Trump-Putin summit in Budapest, unhindered and with the EU’s full support - that is my official position," he wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization).

According to him, "the meeting of the American and Russian presidents in Budapest has not yet been agreed on and there is already clear evidence of efforts to prevent it at all costs. It's a sad thing to see." "I have always said that the EU has turned into a war cabinet, that a significant part of EU member states support the war in Ukraine in the naive belief that it is possible to weaken and defeat Russia this way," Fico asserted.