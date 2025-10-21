NATO secretary-general departs to US on emergency visit

BRUSSELS, October 21. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is departing to the United States on an emergency visit to meet with US President Donald Trump, the alliance’s press service announced.

"On 21-22 October 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mark, Rutte, will travel to Washington D.C. The Secretary General will meet the President of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump. There is no planned media opportunity," the alliance’s press service said.

Up until recently, the visit was not on the secretary general’s schedule.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that European countries, together with Kiev, are developing a 12-point plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.