Maintaining ceasefire in Gaza is critical — Erdogan

ANKARA, October 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Mashal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, stated that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was the result of great efforts and that maintaining it is crucial.

"Erdogan emphasized the utmost importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which was achieved with great difficulty. He emphasized that the two-state solution is a prerequisite for lasting peace and that it is crucial, as always, for the Islamic world to demonstrate a united position on this issue," Erdogan's office said in a statement. The Turkish president is visiting Kuwait as part of his tour of the Persian Gulf.

The topic of Syria was also raised during the meeting with the Kuwaiti Emir.

"Our president stated that Turkey is determined to protect Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and wants to move forward with brotherly Arab states in building a bright future for the Syrian people," the office noted.

Regarding bilateral relations with Kuwait, Erdogan noted that "the existing cooperation between the countries in investment, energy, trade, and the defense industry is of strategic importance and has potential for further development."

He also expressed "satisfaction with Kuwait's efforts, as the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to strengthen regional stability." According to the Turkish leader, "the free trade agreement currently being negotiated between Turkey and the GCC will contribute to the development of trade relations with the brotherly Gulf countries."