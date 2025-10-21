Japan's new PM expected to shift Tokyo's policy further right — media

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is set to steer the country further to the right, with her political stance drawing comparisons to US President Donald Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, The New York Times reported.

Takaichi is expected "to move Japan farther to the right, responding to a recent populist wave that bears some similarities to Mr. Trump’s MAGA movement," the newspaper notes. The NYT highlights that she maintains a tough stance on China, advocates for stricter immigration policies, and seeks to rewrite history by downplaying "Japan’s atrocities during World War II."

The NYT points to military and economic relations with the US as a key challenge for the new prime minister, noting that citizens are unhappy with Trump’s decision to raise tariffs and his demand for Tokyo to increase funding for US military bases in Japan.

On Tuesday, members of Japan’s lower house of parliament elected Liberal Democratic Party leader Sanae Takaichi as the country’s 104th prime minister by majority vote. Takaichi became the first female prime minister in Japanese history.