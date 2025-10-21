Trump tells Zelensky not to expect Tomahawks anytime soon — media

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Vladimir Zelensky during their White House meeting on October 17 that he should not expect Tomahawk cruise missiles to be delivered to Kiev anytime soon, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the piece, Trump emphasized that "his main priority" is ending the armed conflict in Ukraine rather than preventing potential territorial concessions. The sources added that the US president was blunt with Zelensky during the meeting and "at times expressed frustration."

US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would immediately start preparations for another summit, which could be held in the Hungarian capital.

On October 17, Trump met with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. The parties particularly discussed weapons supplies to Ukraine and the upcoming Budapest meeting between the Russian and US presidents. Later, Zelensky acknowledged that Trump team members had demanded Kiev withdraw troops from Donbass. The media reported following the meeting that Trump had declined to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.