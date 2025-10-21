Gyumri mayor Vardan Ghukasyan held for two months by Yerevan court

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. An Armenian anti-corruption court ordered a two-month detention for Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan, his lawyer told reporters following the ruling.

"The court ruled for a two-month detention as a precautionary measure," the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, Ghukasyan was subjected to harsh treatment by law enforcement officers within a day of his arrest, including being denied food and a change of clothes.

"We have evidence that the opposition mayor was wiretapped just days after his election. We will appeal the decision," the lawyer added.

On the morning of October 20, hundreds of law enforcement officers stormed the mayor’s office building to detain Ghukasyan, who is accused of bribery. For several hours, local residents and mayor’s office employees tried to block the police, but officers ultimately forced their way through the crowd and took the mayor away. Around two dozen Gyumri residents were also detained for "failure to comply with lawful police orders."

Ghukasyan was elected mayor of Gyumri on the Armenian Communist Party ticket. His election has been repeatedly criticized by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.