MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Leaks from US President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Vladimir Zelensky make it clear that Washington may take radical measures to remove the latter, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

"We’ll see how the situation unfolds. If the leaks from the meeting prove true and Trump doesn’t change his mind, then radical measures will be taken to get rid of Zelensky once and for all. They do have such plans," he said.

Azarov added that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014. "In fact, it is possible. I know that active work is underway with parliament members, which involves attempts at persuasion and bribery, because there are few lawmakers capable of adopting a position of principle. The Americans have embarrassing evidence against each and every one of them. That said, if an order comes, we will see the same things happening as during the coup (in 2014 - TASS), when the Americans were working with legislators, indoctrinating them. Some received threats, while others were simply given money. Such activities are possible," the former Ukrainian premier noted.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky took place in Washington on October 17. Zelensky failed to persuade the US to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and make deals on drone supplies and weapons purchases. Moreover, as Zelensky himself said, Trump administration members raised the issue of Ukrainian troop withdrawal from Donbass.