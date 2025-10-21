Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister

TOKYO, October 21. /TASS/. Lawmakers in the Japanese lower house of parliament elected Sanae Takaichi, the chairwoman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), as the country's 104th prime minister by a majority vote.

Takaichi secured 237 votes out of 465, while her main opponent, Yoshihiko Noda of the Constitutional Democratic Party, gained 149 votes.

She is the first female prime minister in Japan's history. She will now form a government within the day.

Sanae Takaichi, 64, is a conservative who supports traditional values. It is unlikely that she will alter Japan’s political course. During her election campaign, she emphasized the importance of the Japan-US alliance and advocated for strengthening the country’s defense capabilities. According to the politician, the security situation in Japan "is the most difficult since World War II."