Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, October 21. /TASS/. Hungary does not plan to interfere with the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We don’t have such a plan to block it," the Euractiv news outlet quoted the top Hungarian diplomat as saying.

The minister clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary.

In response to Euractiv's question about Hungary's "contribution to the discussion" of new measures against Russia, Szijjarto noted that he "doesn’t contribute to crazy things" and expressed confidence that Brussels' sanctions policy against Moscow has failed.

The European Commission promised to adopt the 19th package of sanctions in September but was unable to do so due to disagreements among EU countries. According to European sources, the likelihood of reaching an agreement on sanctions at the foreign ministers' meeting remains low, and the issue will most likely be postponed until the community summit on October 23-24.