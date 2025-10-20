Witkoff reports active work to settle Ukrainian conflict

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff praised the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, assuring that he is actively working to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"I think there was a very good call, a very productive call," Witkoff told CBS, referring to the October 16 conversation between the Russian and US leaders.

"We don’t stop after just one deal," Trump's special envoy added, referring to the agreement to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Speaking about the settlement in Ukraine, he stressed: "We keep on plugging away." When asked if he was personally involved in this work, Witkoff replied: "Actively."

After a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16, US leader Donald Trump said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. The US president later explained that this could happen in the next two weeks.

Following the conversation between Putin and Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest. According to him, this is "a truly important moment." Preparations for the meeting between the leaders will begin in the coming days with a telephone conversation between the top US and Russian diplomats, Ushakov said.