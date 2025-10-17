US hopes Kiev won’t need Tomahawk missiles, Trump says

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. Washington would prefer a situation where Ukraine won’t need Tomahawk missiles, US President Donald Trump said.

At the beginning of Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, a reported asked the US leader about the possibility of Washington providing Kiev with Tomahawk missiles. In response, Trump pointed out that his administration had "an obligation also, though, to make sure that we're completely stocked up as a country." "You just never know, with war and peace," he said.

"That's one of the things we'll be talking about. Hopefully, they won't need it. Hopefully, we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump noted.