Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine on hold now — Rada lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The issue of US Tomahawk cruise missile supplies to Ukraine is now on hold, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Yegor Cherniev believes.

"I suppose the Tomahawks issue will remain on pause for now, but the entire range of other matters will be discussed," he said on the United News telethon, commenting on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

A meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky is expected to take place at the White House in the coming hours. Trump previously said that Zelensky planned to ask him for Tomahawk missiles.

On October 12, Trump noted that before making a final decision, he would likely discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, on October 6, he hinted that he had effectively made his decision on the matter but declined to reveal it. Following his October 16 phone conversation with Putin, Trump said the United States should not deplete its own Tomahawk stockpiles by transferring them to Ukraine.

Putin, for his part, warned that it is impossible to operate Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US military personnel, saying such a move would mark "a completely new stage of escalation," including in Russia-US relations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that if Tomahawks are supplied to Kiev, Moscow will respond accordingly.