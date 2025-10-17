First phase of Gaza peace plan nearly complete — Egyptian foreign minister

NEW DELHI, October 17. /TASS/. The implementation of the first phase of the Gaza agreement is in its final stages, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty said during a briefing as part of his visit to New Delhi.

"Now we are in the final stages in the implementation of phase one [of the Gaza plan]," he said. According to the Egyptian minister, the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump is now the "only game in town" for a settlement. "We should work on making this plan a successful work implemented on the ground," he stated.

"What we have to do now is, of course, to make sure that the two parties will implement, faithfully, and in good intention, the agreement of Sharm el Sheih," Abdel Aty emphasized. "As you all know, there are responsibilities for each part, you know, Israel has its own responsibilities and Hamas has its own responsibilities," he added.

On September 29, the White House released a "comprehensive plan" by Trump aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point plan envisions the introduction of temporary external control over the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. On October 9, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan.

On Monday, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, convened to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement.

According to al-Sisi’s office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation, and a political settlement.